Evangelicals in Rio have been organising congregations across the city in support of right-wing presidential frontrunner, Jair Bolsonaro and other local far-right religious candidates.

In Brazil this year, more than 500 evangelicals are running for office, a substantial increase from 2014.

However, church leaders are looking beyond these elections and say they want to extend their influence into every sector of Brazilian society.

And if no opposition steps up to challenge the movement, it seems poised to do just that. TRT World’s Michael Fox reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.