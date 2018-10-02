WORLD
1 MIN READ
Evangelical church's influence is expanding in Brazilian politics
Evangelicals have become an energetic voting base in Brazil, helping right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro to become frontrunner in this year's election.
Evangelical church's influence is expanding in Brazilian politics
Brazilian Partido Social Liberal (PSL) presidential candidate and former military officer Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a military event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 3, 2018. / Reuters
October 2, 2018

Evangelicals in Rio have been organising congregations across the city in support of right-wing presidential frontrunner, Jair Bolsonaro and other local far-right religious candidates. 

In Brazil this year, more than 500 evangelicals are running for office, a substantial increase from 2014.

However, church leaders are looking beyond these elections and say they want to extend their influence into every sector of Brazilian society. 

And if no opposition steps up to challenge the movement, it seems poised to do just that. TRT World’s Michael Fox reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us