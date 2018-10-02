WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain's May under intense pressure as Brexit deadline nears
To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Boris Johnson, Theresa May's most powerful critic in her party, says her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat."
Britain's May under intense pressure as Brexit deadline nears
UK PM Theresa May (L) declined to speculate on whether she could see Boris Johnson as a future prime minister. / Reuters Archive
October 2, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under intense pressure over her Brexit negotiations, and faces fierce criticism even from her senior colleagues. 

To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Boris Johnson, May's most powerful critic in her party, said in his speech her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat."

Asked whether she was cross with Johnson, who stole the show at her Conservative Party's annual conference, May told BBC television, "there are one of two things that Boris said that I'm cross about ... He wants to tear up our guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland."

Showing little sign of considering changes to her Brexit blueprint, May said it was only her Chequers plan that could uphold the unity of the United Kingdom and declined to speculate on whether she could see Johnson as a future prime minister.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Birmingham. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us