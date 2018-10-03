WORLD
3 MIN READ
Wife of Malaysian ex-PM arrested in graft case
Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been arrested and is expected to be charged on Thursday in a graft scandal involving the 1MDB state investment fund.
Wife of Malaysian ex-PM arrested in graft case
Rosmah Mansor (L) and Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak show their ink-stained fingers after voting in Malaysia's general election in Pekan, Pahang, Malaysia, May 9, 2018. / Reuters
October 3, 2018

Malaysia's anti-graft agency arrested former first lady Rosmah Mansor and expects to charge her in court on Thursday with money-laundering, among other infringements, it said.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was detained after being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), it added.

"Rosmah will face several charges," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the charges covered infringements of a law against money laundering and other unlawful activities.

Her arrest follows three rounds of questioning by anti-graft agents over state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which U.S. authorities say more than $4.5 billion was misappropriated. Last Wednesday, she was questioned for nearly 13 hours.

Rosmah, 66, had arrived at the agency's headquarters at around 0300 GMT on Wednesday, wearing traditional Malay clothing in lime green and accompanied by her lawyers.

The agency did not say if the charges against her related to 1MDB. Lawyers for Rosmah had earlier said she had been arrested and that she w ould face money laundering charges.

Najib, 64, himself faced questioning on Wednesday by the anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing division of Malaysia's police over a money laundering inquiry, media said.

Najib, whose coalition suffered a stunning election defeat in May, faces 32 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in the effort to uncover how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB.

The couple's world has been turned upside down since Najib lost the election to his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad, who swiftly reopened a probe into 1MDB.

Corruption accusations have dogged Najib for years, and came to a head in 2015, when the Wall Street Journal reported that nearly $700 million in 1MDB funds was diverted to his personal bank account.

Rosmah has long been in the public eye over her penchant for handbags, jewellery and shopping sprees.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us