Turkey has said that the international fight against terror can be successful if the world’s nations engage in cooperation based on justice and goodwill.

Speaking at the 2nd TRT World Forum, which kicked off in Istanbul on Wednesday, Binali Yildirim, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly said that the international community was not doing enough to end global disorder.

“Power means responsibility. Countries cannot decide as they wish and act as they wish. You cannot be named as countries in charge of peace and security,” Yildirim told the two-day gathering.

“You should behave responsibly. Not just for yourself, but for the peace of the entire world. The world must set aside their short-term interests and take decisions to allow humanity to thrive.”

He also reiterated the necessity of reforming the United Nations Security Council.

“The composition of the UNSC was founded after WWI’s bitter experiences. The power of veto was meant to prevent war. Now, it no longer prevents war, but serves the purpose of war,” Yildirim stated.

“Who gives these five countries the right to resist events around the world?” he asked.

“Innocents are dying. Blood is being shed. Nations say let us put an end to this, and then one person raises their hand and says no. The file is closed. This is not sustainable.” Yildirim, a former Prime Minister, went on to say.

“We cannot continue to be global spectators to global matters, or we will not overcome any issue,” he added.

White House decisions ‘unpredictable’

Yildirim criticised US efforts to combat terrorism by supplying support to the PKK, and continuing to house the head of the terrorist Gulenist network, Fetullah Gulen, responsible for the attempted July 15, 2016 coup in Turkey that left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

He also questioned the failure of US authorities to investigate Gulen, despite the ample evidence provided by Turkey.

“Are you worried that something will come to light if you do? That is what comes to mind, given that Turkey has sent files proving his involvement.”

The Turkish official also criticised the US administration for doubling tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel as well as for attempting to restrict the transfer of the F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

“You cannot tell how they will behave on any given day. Can you establish peace around the world with an approach like this?”

Recalling the breakdown of the US-Iran nuclear agreement, he said, “a president of a country looks at a country, and its nuclear agreement and says I don’t like it and I am cancelling it.”

“Such decisions cannot be this unpredictable or arbitrary,” he criticised.

UN Security Council discrimination

The Former Prime Minister boldly called for a new member to be included in the UN Security Council on the basis of equality.

“The United Nations has 194 members. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has 57 member-states. The UN Security Council should have a Muslim-majority country.”

“With 1.8 billion Muslims, the world’s chaos is taking place in Muslim countries. One in four countries in the world is a Muslim-majority country. 25 percent of the world’s population is Muslim. This is now religious and ethnic discrimination. The global order needs inclusivity.”

The Forum was inaugurated by TRT World Director General and Chairman Ibrahim Eren, who emphasised the necessity for platforms to create solutions to the fragmentation of the world order and growing instability.

Over 600 participants are taking part in the two-day forum—themed ‘envisioning peace and security in a fragmented world’.

They include world leaders, opinion makers, policymakers, and academics.

The forum’s first day features four public sessions on global order and disorder, the survival of the European project, the rise of the global south, and the leadership role of women in a time of conflict.