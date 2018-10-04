Pakistan is home to more than 5 million refugees. Many of those from Afghanistan and Bangladesh have lived in the country for decades.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to grant citizenship to Afghan refugees who have lived in the country for several decades. Khan also said undocumented Bengali immigrants living in Pakistan would be given passports.

Khan's plan has caused nationwide controversy in the country over the fears of political and demographic repercussions.

TRT World's Kamran Yousaf explains: