Legal status of refugees surrounded by controversy in Pakistan
Pakistan hosts one of the world's largest refugee populations mostly from Afghanistan and Bangladesh who lived in the country for decades. Their legal status is now an issue as new PM Khan wants to give citizenship to those born in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has pledged to implement existing Pakistani laws that would grant citizenship to all Afghan and Bangladeshi refugees who were born on Pakistani soil. / AP
October 4, 2018

Pakistan is home to more than 5 million refugees. Many of those from Afghanistan and Bangladesh have lived in the country for decades. 

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to grant citizenship to Afghan refugees who have lived in the country for several decades. Khan also said undocumented Bengali immigrants living in Pakistan would be given passports.

Khan's plan has caused nationwide controversy in the country over the fears of political and demographic repercussions.

TRT World's Kamran Yousaf explains:

