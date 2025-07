Some 3.5 million people will cast their votes on Sunday in the upcoming Bosnian election. The country has one of the most complicated systems of governance on the planet.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has two entities, 10 cantons, and an autonomous region.

The country's complex political structure, the crippling economic crisis, unemployment and memories of the war make the elections even more complicated.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reportsfrom Bosnia: