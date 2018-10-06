Syrian opposition activists have said that an explosive device detonated in a northern town held by Turkey-backed rebel groups killing five people, including two children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday's car bomb went off at the entrance of the industrial district of the town of Azaz.

It added that the explosion occurred near a tanker filled with fuel, causing a fire.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic joins reports from Gaziantep.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, also reported five people killed including two children, adding that the explosion occurred inside a shop that sells fuel.

Car bombs have been common since Syria's conflict began in 2011.

Northern Syria has been fraught with clashes between rival insurgent groups including Al Qaida-linked militants and Turkey-backed rebels.