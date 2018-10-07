POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazilian presidential candidate
The former Brazil and Barcelona star posted a picture in his social media accounts wearing a shirt in support of Brazil's presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazilian presidential candidate
Ronaldinho was part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup and also took home the World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005. / AFP
October 7, 2018

Two-time FIFA player of the year Ronaldinho endorsed on Saturday a far-right candidate in Brazil's presidential elections.

The former Brazil and Barcelona star posted a picture in his social media channels wearing a shirt in support of Jair Bolsonaro, a retired Army captain that leads polls.

"I wish peace, security and someone that gives us joy again," the 2002 World Cup winner wrote in support of Bolsonaro. "I chose to live in Brazil, I want a better Brazil for all."

Earlier this year Ronaldinho was reportedly considering a run for a Senate seat in Bolsonaro's party, but the move did not materialise.

Bolsonaro in lead 

Polls published on Saturday show the far-right candidate will win Sunday's first-round, and then face a dead heat race against left-leaning Fernando Haddad on Oct.28.

Other famous Brazilian footballers endorsed Bolsonaro, including Tottenham's Lucas Moura and former AC Milan defender Cafu.

Retired racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi also endorsed the far-right candidate.

Bolsonaro's political platform mixes public security concerns, insults to minorities, pro-business ideas and conservative religion.

The far-right candidate barely campaigned since Sept.6, when he was stabbed by a man who said he was upset about racial slurs made by Bolsonaro.

Last week, women's groups around Latin America's largest country organised protests against Bolsonaro, but that didn't stop his political momentum.

The national team's biggest star, Neymar, has steered clear of making any public statements about the election. Four years ago he endorsed right-leaning Aecio Neves, who narrowly lost to the re-elected president, Dilma Rousseff.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us