Maduro assassination plot suspect falls to death under murky circumstances
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Maduro assassination plot suspect falls to death under murky circumstancesVenezuelan president's critics accuse the government of murdering Fernando Alban after officials give contradictory statements regarding the events leading to his death.
Family members of Fernando Alban seen mourning outside the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service. / Getty Images
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
October 10, 2018

A suspect in the attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro died under suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Venezuelan officials say that Fernando Alban, a 56-year-old councillor and Maduro critic, committed suicide after jumping out of the tenth-floor window of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service in Caracas.

Maduro’s detractors, however, have accused the regime of murdering Alban as part of a severe crackdown on opposition groups and human rights activists.

Alban was arrested on October 5 for his alleged involvement in the botched assassination attempt on August 4, when explosive-laden drones flew toward Maduro while he gave a speech at a military parade. 

At least two explosions missed Maduro, who escaped unscathed, while seven national guard members were injured.

Contradictory statements

Venezuela's interior minister Nestor Luis Reverol tweeted on Monday that Alban threw himself out of a window while being moved to court. 

This narrative contradicts Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab's statement. The AG said that Alban flung himself from the window after asking permission to go to the bathroom.

Alban’s lawyer Joel Garcia claims that Saab's account is "totally false," as Alban would not have been able to go anywhere unaccompanied, let alone to a bathroom of the most secure intelligence agency in the country. 

Officials outside of Venezuela also decried Alban's death. Luis Almagro, the secretary-general of the Organization of American States, tweeted that Alban’s death was a result of a "torturing and homicidal regime.” 

Alban was one of several arrested by Venezuelan authorities in the sweeping crackdown following the attempt on the president’s life.

Maduro alleges there is a far-right plot to unseat him, and pinned the blame for the assassination on former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos. Though Maduro claims to have evidence linking Colombia to the attack, he has yet to disclose it.

Colombia has denied all such allegations.

Human rights groups have accused Maduro's administration of holding hundreds of political prisoners on false charges in an attempt to crack down on dissent. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us