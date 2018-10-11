WORLD
4 MIN READ
Mental state of Nauru camp child refugees deteriorating
Médecins Sans Frontières executive director said children in Australia's Nauru island exist in "a semi-comatose state" due to their indefinite detention while a large number of the refugee treated have attempted suicide.
Mental state of Nauru camp child refugees deteriorating
In this Sept. 4, 2018, photo, from left, Mohammad, 17, Aryana, 2 1/2 months old, his mother and little brother Amirparsa, 11, are pictured on Nauru. / AP
October 11, 2018

The mental health of refugees detained by Australia on the Pacific island of Nauru has deteriorated so badly that some children are in a "semi-comatose state", unable to eat, drink or talk, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said on Thursday.

Nauru is one of two Pacific nations where Australia detains hundreds of asylum seekers intercepted while trying to reach the country by boat, a policy widely criticised by the United Nations and rights groups.

MSF, one of the few groups to independently assess refugees at the restricted facilities, provided mental health care to asylum seekers and Nauru residents until the Pacific nation cancelled its contract on October 5.

"During our time on the island, we witnessed a significant deterioration of mental health among our asylum seeker and refugee patients," Paul McPhun, executive director of the medical aid group, told reporters in Sydney.

"A semi-comatose state"

Children are among those affected by mental heath issues, he said, although he did not give a specific number.

"Many children exist in a semi-comatose state, unable to eat, drink and talk," said McPhun, adding that some children required intravenous fluid drips.

Representatives for the government of Nauru and Australia's Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, who oversees the policy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dutton told reporters on Wednesday he would like to resettle the Nauru refugees in Australia, but that would encourage other asylum seekers to attempt the dangerous journey by boat.

Conditions in the Nauru camp, and another facility on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island, have been criticised by the United Nations and human rights groups.

McPhun said the decline in mental health among refugees on Nauru was "clearly attributable" to their indefinite detention.

"Shockingly, of the refugees we have treated, at least 78 have attempted suicide, had suicidal thoughts and attempted self-harm," he said.

Faces Campaign 

Australia's centre-right government, which faces an election in 2019, has largely won favour with voters for a policy it says prevents drownings at sea and maintains the integrity of the country's borders. Critics are trying to sway public opinion.

A social media campaign started this week by Simon Holmes à Court aimed to raise $35,385 (A$50,000) to project faces of refugee children onto the Sydney Opera House.

The campaign raised nearly the entire amount in less than a day, organisers said.

Australia has stopped publishing data on the number of refugees held in both centres. Refugee advocates estimate 600 people are detained on Manus Island, and a further 500 on Nauru.

MSF said it expected the humanitarian crisis to get worse as a refugee swap deal with the United States drags on. The US government said in 2016 it would accept up to 1,250 refugees but fewer than 500 have been resettled.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us