Erdogan hints at new Syria operation in 'east of Euphrates'
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will soon root out "terror nests" in east of Euphrates river in Syria, during a military ceremony in central Isparta province.
Erdogan says Turkey continues to maintain investments and expand its economy. / AA
October 12, 2018

Turkey will root out "terror nests" in east of Euphrates river in Syria soon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.     

"Hopefully very soon, we will root out terror nests also in east Euphrates with the support of commandos, who are pinned today with badges," Erdogan said at a military ceremony in central Isparta province.     

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20, 2018 to clear Syria's Afrin region of the YPG/PKK and Daesh terror groups. 

In August 2016, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield to clear the Turkey-Syria border from Daesh and US-backed YPG, which Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror outfit.

Campaign against FETO

Erdogan said Turkey dealt a major blow to the members of terrorist organisations at home.     

He added Turkey removed "traitors" in the army after a failed coup attempt staged by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (or FETO) on July 15, 2016.     

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 wounded.     

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.     

Turkish economy

Speaking about the economy, Erdogan said Turkey continues to maintain investments and expand its economy.     

"Being exposed to some speculative attacks in the economy recently does not change the fact that we are the world's 13th largest country in terms of purchasing power parity and ranked 17 in terms of national income," he added.

