It's two years since a historic peace agreement in Colombia ended more than half a century of conflict between FARC rebels and the state.

After a life spent with a gun and living with a guerrilla-like organisation, reintegrating into civilian life can be difficult.

Former FARC fighter Diogenes Medina used to lead a platoon in the mountains. Now he's managing a farm that produces 1,500 eggs per day.

"We are barely making enough to cover costs. Chicken feed is expensive right now. And we also have to spend on antibiotics, vitamins, and egg crates. We also need to get more boxes," said Medina.

The international community has urged Colombia to step up its efforts to bring these former fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime.

TRT World'sManuel Rueda reports on how some former FARC members are adjusting after laying down their weapons.