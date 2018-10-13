WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former FARC rebels struggle to reintegrate in Colombia
The peace deal between Colombia and FARC rebels in 2016, ending over 50 years of conflict in the South American country, was hailed widely. We meet some of the former rebels who are struggling to adjust to the new realities.
Former FARC rebels struggle to reintegrate in Colombia
Colombia has been urged to step up its efforts to bring the former FARC fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime. / TRTWorld
October 13, 2018

It's two years since a historic peace agreement in Colombia ended more than half a century of conflict between FARC rebels and the state. 

After a life spent with a gun and living with a guerrilla-like organisation, reintegrating into civilian life can be difficult. 

Former FARC fighter Diogenes Medina used to lead a platoon  in the mountains. Now he's managing a farm that produces 1,500 eggs per day. 

"We are barely making enough to cover costs. Chicken feed is expensive right now. And we also have to spend on antibiotics, vitamins, and egg crates. We also need to get more boxes," said Medina.

The international community has urged Colombia to step up its efforts to bring these former fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime. 

TRT World'sManuel Rueda reports on how some former FARC members are adjusting after laying down their weapons. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us