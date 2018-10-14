This year's mid-term elections in the United States are being regarded as the most important in years.

The opposition Democrats see the elections as an opportunity to regain control of Congress, while for Republicans they're a chance to continue US President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda.

They're also taking place during the #MeToo movement that seeks to protect women against sexual misconduct and bring historic cases of mistreatment of women to account.

There's also the recent confirmation of the Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has denied allegations of sexual assault.

TRT World's Harry Horton has been to Pennsylvania to meet women who support the president.