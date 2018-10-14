WORLD
1 MIN READ
#MeToo movement and US mid-term elections
US President Donald Trump's downplaying of #MeToo movement has won support of far-right voters for Democrats and at the same time energised millions of opponents who hope to send a powerful message in November's elections.
Protesters wave banners as the motorcade carrying US President Donald Trump passes in Richmond, Kentucky, US, on October 13, 2018. / Reuters
October 14, 2018

This year's mid-term elections in the United States are being regarded as the most important in years. 

The opposition Democrats see the elections as an opportunity to regain control of Congress, while for Republicans they're a chance to continue US President Donald Trump's 'America First' agenda. 

They're also taking place during the #MeToo movement that seeks to protect women against sexual misconduct and bring historic cases of mistreatment of women to account. 

There's also the recent confirmation of the Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has denied allegations of sexual assault.

TRT World's Harry Horton has been to Pennsylvania to meet women who support the president. 

SOURCE:TRT World
