Spain's Eduard Prades wins cycling tour of Turkey
Eduard Prades, who rides for the Euskadi Basque Country-Murias team, has won the six-stage 950-kilometre tour.
The Tour of Turkey was broadcasted in more than 120 countries. / AA
October 14, 2018

Spain's Eduard Prades has won the 54th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday.

Cyclists rode in the Eurasia tunnel connecting Europe to Asia beneath the Bosphorus Strait.

Kazakhtan's Alexey Lutsenko, an Astana Pro team cyclist, came second in the overall standings while Australia's Nathan Haas, who rides for Katusha-Alpecin, was third.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Sam Bennett, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team, won the sixth and last 164-kilometre-long (nearly 102 miles) stage, which ended on Sunday in Istanbul.

Six-stage tour of 950 kilometresFor the second time, the Tour of Turkey is part of the World Tour category.

This year's edition found 20 teams from across the world, including the Turkish national team, race in a 950-kilometre (590.3-mile), six-stage tour.

The Tour of Turkey was broadcasted in more than 120 countries.

Organised by the Turkish Cycling Federation, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey debuted in 1963 and became an international race two years later.

Some 140 cyclists, 20 teams, including nine "World Tour", were racing in the Tour of Turkey.

This year, the six-day tour started in Konya on October 9.

