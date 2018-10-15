TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Saudi king, Erdogan discuss probe into Khashoggi's disappearance
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed forming a joint working group to probe the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says a Turkish presidential source.
King Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone on Sunday evening and discussed the investigation into the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. / AA
October 15, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi In a phone call on Sunday night.

Erdogan stressed forming a joint working group to probe the case, said a Turkish presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, Riyadh critic and columnist forThe Washington Post, has not been seen since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 for routine paperwork ahead of his planned wedding.

On that same day 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the building while Khashoggi was also inside, Turkish police sources said.

All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.

Saudi authorities have yet to give a clear explanation of the dissident journalist's fate, while several countries – particularly Turkey, the US, and the UK – are pressing for the case to be cleared up as soon as possible.

SOURCE:AA
