Every year, manufacturers and designers destroy hundreds of tons of unsold clothing.

They say it prevents counterfeiting and maintains the value of their brands.

A South African organisation called the Clothing Bank has persuaded retailers across the world to hand over their unsold merchandise as part of a programme to help unemployed women.

"My dignity is back I now put something on the table for my children and support my family," says Vuyelwa Moyikwa who was unemployed a year ago and now works for the Clothing Bank.

Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.