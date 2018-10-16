BIZTECH
UK shoe businesses worry over no Brexit deal scenario
The English shoe industry is heavily reliant on trade with the EU, and the uncertainty over Brexit is making businesses nervous.
High heels on display in the Pretty Small Shoes store in Bloomsbury, London, Monday, March 6, 2017. / AP
October 16, 2018

Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase this week, with a summit in Brussels designed to try and to overcome the last remaining disagreements over the UK's withdrawal.

Businesses across Europe are concerned about the consequences of a no deal scenario.  

The English shoe industry has customers all over the world, and is heavily reliant on trade with the European Union. 

As the politicians enter the final stages of negotiations they're hoping their voice will be heard, and not drowned out by the political squabbling.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood went to one famous factory in the Midlands.

