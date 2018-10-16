WORLD
Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks over missing journalist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir after arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. / Reuters
October 16, 2018

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Saudi capital on Tuesday for talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The US chief diplomat was greeted at Riyadh airport by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir and ambassador to Washington Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and US resident who became increasingly critical of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has not been seen since he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to sort out marriage paperwork.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would admit Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

One source cautioned that the report was still being prepared and could change, CNN said. 

The other source said the report would likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and that those involved will be held responsible, according to the cable news outlet.

SOURCE:Reuters
