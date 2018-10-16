At least seven people were killed and about 80 injured when a train was derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday morning, a medical source said.

The train derailed near Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, on the busy coastal line connecting the capital to the commercial hub of Casablanca.

State news agency MAP said a train had derailed near the town on the Rabat Kenitra line but did not give any details.

There was no immediate statement from the state-owned railway firm ONCF.

Earlier local news outlets reported that two trains had collided but then published images showing a train derailed near some residential buildings.