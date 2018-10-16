WORLD
At least seven people killed in train derailment in Morocco
A train derailed in Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 80 others.
A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco on October 16, 2018. / Reuters
October 16, 2018

At least seven people were killed and about 80 injured when a train was derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday morning, a medical source said.

The train derailed near Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, on the busy coastal line connecting the capital to the commercial hub of Casablanca.

State news agency MAP said a train had derailed near the town on the Rabat Kenitra line but did not give any details.

There was no immediate statement from the state-owned railway firm ONCF.

Earlier local news outlets reported that two trains had collided but then published images showing a train derailed near some residential buildings.

SOURCE:Reuters
