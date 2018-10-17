Idris Halilu was nearly killed by members of Boko Haram, when they attacked his village in Nigeria, and burned it down nearly a decade ago but managed to escape.

His wife and two daughters were not as lucky and they were both killed along with others.

He now lives in a camp set up for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and tries to establish contact with people and agencies that could provide help to him as well as others living in such camps.

In Nigeria, millions of people have been forced to flee attacks by Boko Haram.

TRT World's Phil Ihaza, reports.