Internally displaced Nigerians struggle to rebuild lives after Boko Haram
Millions of people have been forced to flee attacks by Boko Haram, and many have to live in camps for internally displaced people.
Internally displaced Nigerians struggle to rebuild lives after Boko Haram
Young men, who were released from the ranks of a militia group fighting against the militant group Boko Haram, are pictured during a handover ceremony in the city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, October 12, 2018 / Reuters
October 17, 2018

Idris Halilu was nearly killed by members of Boko Haram, when they attacked his village in Nigeria, and burned it down nearly a decade ago but managed to escape.

His wife and two daughters were not as lucky and they were both killed along with others.

He now lives in a camp set up for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and tries to establish contact with people and agencies that could provide help to him as well as others living in such camps.

In Nigeria, millions of people have been forced to flee attacks by Boko Haram. 

TRT World's Phil Ihaza, reports.

