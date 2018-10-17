A Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces launched an air assault on Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack targeted at least 20 areas in Gaza, including the northern city of Beit Lahia, where 25-year-old Naji al-Zaanin was killed.

Israeli forces confirmed the air assault, claiming it targeted a group of Palestinians trying to fire rockets into Israeli territory.

Three Palestinians were also injured according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel also announced that all crossings into Gaza were being shut and the fishing zone around the Palestinian territory would once again be limited.

Since March, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli forces in anti-occupation protests along Gaza border.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year Gaza blockade and the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.