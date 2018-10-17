WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli air assault on Gaza kills at least one Palestinian
The assault targeted at least 20 areas throughout Gaza, killing 25-year-old Naji al Zaanin and injuring at least 3 others.
Israeli air assault on Gaza kills at least one Palestinian
Relatives of a Palestinian, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2018. / Reuters
October 17, 2018

A Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces launched an air assault on Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack targeted at least 20 areas in Gaza, including the northern city of Beit Lahia, where 25-year-old Naji al-Zaanin was killed.

Israeli forces confirmed the air assault, claiming it targeted a group of Palestinians trying to fire rockets into Israeli territory.

Three Palestinians were also injured according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel also announced that all crossings into Gaza were being shut and the fishing zone around the Palestinian territory would once again be limited.

Since March, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli forces in anti-occupation protests along Gaza border.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year Gaza blockade and the right to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us