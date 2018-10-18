WORLD
3 MIN READ
Christian graves desecrated in central Israel
An advisor to the Catholic Church in the Holy Land says Israel's record in catching past perpetrators does not inspire confidence as they "failed to bring anybody to justice for these acts, and we wonder if that will again be the case this time."
Christian graves desecrated in central Israel
Israeli police say they have opened an investigation into an attack on a Christian cemetery in central Israel where vandals desecrated 26 gravesites, according to a church official. / AFP
October 18, 2018

Vandals have torn down concrete crosses marking dozens of graves at a Christian cemetery in central Israel, a church official said on Thursday.

Father Antonio Scodo, responsible for the upkeep of the Saint Stephen's Church graveyard, within the Beit Jamal monastery, said the damage was spotted by nuns at an adjoining convent on Wednesday.

"But the deeds surely go back further," he told AFP.

He said that the abuse of 26 gravesites was an act of desecration rather than random vandalism.

"They wanted to smash, to pull down, a symbol of the Christians, the cross."

"Many, many Israelis come here and are happy, they come with their families because they know there is a beautiful and peaceful place," he said.

"So we don't know why they [the attackers] are against these symbols of our religion – the cross."

Israeli police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld said that the attack may have been carried out "several weeks" ago.

He said that an investigation had been opened, but police so far had no suspects.

It was not the first such act at the Roman Catholic monastery, near the Israeli town of Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem.

Crosses in the Beit Jamal graveyard were damaged in 2016 and in 1981. The church itself was targeted last year.

"We are the object of much hatred," Scodo said. "And we don't bother anybody here; we are here for more than 100 years."

Nearby Beit Shemesh is home to a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews who have in the past clashed with less observant Jewish residents.

Israel's foreign ministry called the latest incident "despicable."

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn this act of hatred against the Christian community," spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted.

"Israel is committed to combat any form of hatred and intolerance against all religions."

Wadie Abunassar, an advisor to the Catholic Church in the Holy Land said Israel's record in catching past perpetrators did not inspire confidence.

They "failed to bring anybody to justice for these acts, and we wonder if that will again be the case this time," he wrote in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us