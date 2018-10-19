WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNICEF warns against Yemen's economic crisis and violence
UNICEF warns that the number of 18.5 million people who are unsure of where their next meal is coming from may soon dramatically increase.
UNICEF warns against Yemen's economic crisis and violence
In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, homeless children stand on the road in Hodeida, Yemen. / AP Archive
October 19, 2018

The United Nations children's agency says Yemen's economic crisis and the relentless violence at a key Red Sea port city risks leaving millions of children and families without food, clean water and sanitation.

UNICEF says water and sewage services face the risk of collapse due soaring fuel prices affected by the local currency plunge.

It warned in Thursday's statement that families are unable to afford basic food items and that the number of 18.5 million people who are unsure of where their next meal is coming from may soon dramatically increase.

The agency also says the violence in the port city of Hodeida threatens choking off essential aid. 

Yemen's war has been raging for more than three years, spawning what the UN says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The three-year conflict between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels linked to Iran has left more than 16,000 civilian casualties most of whom were children.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us