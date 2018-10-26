POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Champion skier Vonn eyes breaking Stenmark's record as retirement looms
Lindsey Vonn, the 34-year-old who holds the women’s mark for Cup victories at 82, is closing in on the ultimate record of Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 as she competes in the final season of her career.
Champion skier Vonn eyes breaking Stenmark's record as retirement looms
US skier Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's world Cup downhill race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, February 4, 2018. / AP
October 26, 2018

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn has set her sights on breaking Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time mark for World Cup victories even as her career winds down to a close. 

The 34-year-old Vonn, who holds the women’s mark for Cup victories at 82, is closing in on the ultimate record of Stenmark’s 86 as she competes in the final season of her career.

“I definitely think I can [break Stenmark’s record],” Vonn told reporters on Thursday at the US Ski & Snowboard Gold Medal Gala in New York.

“I have the opportunity this season. And if I can stay healthy, I think it’s very big possibility, but at the same time, if I don’t break the record, I am not going to keep skiing.

“I have to separate those two things and make sure I am appreciating the last season, breaking the record or not.” Vonn announced earlier this month that the 2018-19 season will be her last. 

A three-time Olympic medalist, Vonn has enjoyed a career of triumphs and physical setbacks. She said one of her greatest challenges, though, is accepting that she would soon leave skiing behind.

“At some point you have to take a moment to reflect on what you’ve accomplished and say, ‘okay, that’s actually good enough, I don’t need anymore’,” she said.

“That’s a hard realisation for me to face, and I finally accept that I have nothing left to prove. And that’s been very difficult, so I am happy I can be in the position to say that.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us