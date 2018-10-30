POLITICS
1 MIN READ
WWF study reveals wild animal numbers in deep decline
A WWF study says 60% of all fish, birds, reptiles and mammals were wiped out by human activity between 1970 and 2014.
A shark swims off the coast of Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
October 30, 2018

The number of wild animals is falling at an alarming rate, according to a report by the World Wildlife Fund.

The study says 60% of all fish, birds, reptiles and mammals were wiped out by human activity between 1970 and 2014.

It blames 'runaway consumption' for triggering a mass extinction exhausting the planet's capacity to accommodate humanity's expanding appetite.

The findings are based on a survey of more than 4,000 species scattered across the globe. 

The WWF says the situation is only getting worse, with overexploitation and agriculture the biggest drivers in the loss of biodiversity.

Margaret Kinnaird is the Wildlife Practice Leader at WWF International, who says she's personally witnessed the decline laid out in their report.

