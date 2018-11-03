CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Poor funding threatens youth music programme in South Africa
Although delays in release of government disbursements has created a challenging monetary situation for Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, it continues to provide weekly rehearsals to the Capetonians.
Poor funding threatens youth music programme in South Africa
Since 2009 the programme has imparted music training to hundreds of children. / TRTWorld
November 3, 2018

One of the oldest orchestras on the African continent is struggling to survive owing to lack of funds. 

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in South Africa uses about a third of its funding to teach music and develop musicians from poor areas across the state, but a budget shortfall may soon put an end to the programme. 

Since 2009 hundreds of children have been taught the basics of classical music and how to play different instruments. 

The ç believes it is important to give them an opportunity they say was previously denied by the apartheid system.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us