One of the oldest orchestras on the African continent is struggling to survive owing to lack of funds.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra in South Africa uses about a third of its funding to teach music and develop musicians from poor areas across the state, but a budget shortfall may soon put an end to the programme.

Since 2009 hundreds of children have been taught the basics of classical music and how to play different instruments.

The ç believes it is important to give them an opportunity they say was previously denied by the apartheid system.

TRT World's Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.