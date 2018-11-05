CULTURE
British pop band Spice Girls reunites for UK tour
The 1990s pop phenomenon will take the stage in six cities across Britain next year, kicking off in Manchester on June 1 and culminating at Wembley two weeks later.
The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012. / Reuters
November 5, 2018

The Spice Girls on Monday released details of a 2019 UK reunion tour, which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain's biggest venue, but without Victoria Beckham.

The 1990s pop phenomenon will take the stage in six cities across Britain next year, kicking off in Manchester on June 1 and culminating at Wembley two weeks later.

All five former bandmates announced plans earlier this year to perform together again for the first time since 2012, but it has since emerged Beckham – "Posh Spice" – will not take part.

In a video shared on the band's newly created Twitter account, the four remaining members staged a mock news broadcast to confirm the tour, featuring them starting to sing one of their old songs.

Ahead of the announcement Melanie Brown – Scary Spice –left the door open to Beckham, now a respected fashion designer, still getting involved.

"It's just the four of us that are fully confirmed, but you know, Vic might join us at some point," she told Britain's ITV.

"She's got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids, so, she's just kind of not committing just yet," Brown added.

The group have sold 85 million albums worldwide.

Only two of their 11 singles failed to reach number one on the British charts, while their first three singles all hit the US top five.

The five-piece band formed in 1994, split in 2000 but reunited for a world tour in 2007.

They got together again to perform at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony and also collaborated then for the launch of the Spice Girls musical "Viva Forever!".

An expected comeback in 2016 with three bandmates failed to materialise.

Tickets for the new tour will go on sale on Saturday.

SOURCE:AFP
