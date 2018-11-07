In pictures: Indian city breaks record with Diwali lamps
In pictures: Indian city breaks record with Diwali lampsChief minister of northern Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath, receives a certificate from Guinness World Record officials who monitored the attempt in the state's Ayodhya city with drone cameras.
Participants light earthen oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu River in an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records for the largest display of oil lamps on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. / Reuters
November 7, 2018

The northern Indian city of Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting 300,150 earthen lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of the river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Guinness officials gave the state of Uttar Pradesh's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, a certificate certifying the record. 

Officials had monitored the attempt with drone cameras.

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook attended the record-breaking event after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a four-day visit to India.

Her presence was significant because of a Korean legend that a princess from Ayodhya travelled to Korea and married a king, becoming a Korean queen in the year 48 AD.

As dusk fell in Ayodhya, where Hindus believe the god Lord Ram was born and where he returned after 14 years in exile, volunteers lit lamps, called diyas, snaking along the river, through lanes and at houses.

A similar attempt failed to break the record last year, when strong winds blew over many of the lamps. Tuesday's feat broke a record from 2016, when 150,009 lamps were lit.

On Wednesday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to people through his twitter account saying, "Happy Diwali! May this festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.

SOURCE:AP
