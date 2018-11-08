CULTURE
TRT World documentary 'Syria's slaughterhouses' bags AIB award
The documentary on the Syrian regime's prison system is awarded in the human interest category at the Association for International Broadcasting's 14th annual awards show.
The documentary was awarded for best factual programmes across television, radio, audio and online, in London. / TRTWorld
November 8, 2018

TRT World's "Off The Grid" documentary series has won the 2018 Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) award in the human interest category. 

The documentary "Syria’s slaughterhouses" provides a rare insight into Bashar al Assad's regime prison systems in Syria, and has an account of a former guard of Saydnaya, the most infamous prison in the country.

The documentary was awarded for best factual programmes across television, radio, audio and online, in London on Wednesday.

The network of prisons featured on "Syria’s slaughterhouses" have been running for decades and are often described as a "state killing machine." 

According to the Human Rights Data Analysis Group, almost 18,000 people were killed in regime custody between March 2011 and December 2015, an average of 300 deaths each month.

TRT World's "Off The Grid" is an award-winning, character-driven documentary series that tells compelling and in-depth stories from around the world.

