Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigns over Gaza ceasefire
Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned after a disagreement over a Gaza ceasefire deal and announced his party was leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.
People look at the rubble of a building in Gaza City after an Israeli air strike. (November 13, 2018) / AFP
November 14, 2018

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and called for early elections after a sharp disagreement over a Gaza ceasefire deal, throwing the government into turmoil.

"What happened yesterday — the truce combined with the process with Hamas — is capitulating to terror. It has no other meaning," Lieberman told journalists in explaining his reasons for resigning.

"What we're doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security."

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Gaza city.

Hamas calls the minister's resignation a 'victory for Gaza'.

TRT World spoke to Mohammad Nazzal, vice president of Hamas Abroad, for his reaction on the development.

Early elections

He added later: "We should agree on a date for elections as early as possible."

Lieberman also said his party was leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, leaving the premier with only a one-seat majority in parliament.

TRT World spoke to Seth Frantzman, the Opinions Editor at Jerusalem Post. 

Elections are not due until November 2019, but Lieberman's resignation increases the likelihood of an earlier vote.

Lieberman, a security hardliner, heads the right-wing Yisrael Beitenu party, which holds five seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

Netanyahu has defended Tuesday's ceasefire deal that ended the worst escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 2014 war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
