Gaza has faced 12 years of Israeli blockade and economic hardship but weddings continue to remain big business in the Palestinian enclave.

Despite intervals of tension, Gaza is not short of wedding dresses, a booming business during hard economic times and the periods of fighting between Palestinians and Israelis.

Families usually celebrate marriage with gusto but one couple had to put their wedding on hold after an Israeli strike hit their home.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd isin Gaza City and reports on what the couple plans to do next.