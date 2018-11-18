WORLD
3 MIN READ
US envoy to Afghanistan hopes for peace deal with Taliban in 2019 - media
Zalmay Khalilzad, chosen by US President Donald Trump's administration to hold direct talks with the Taliban, met the leaders of the militant group in Qatar last month to find ways to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
US envoy to Afghanistan hopes for peace deal with Taliban in 2019 - media
This March 2009, file photo, shows Zalmay Khalilzad, special adviser on reconciliation in Kabul, Afghanistan. Zalmay Khalilzad, Washington’s newly named point man, tasked with finding a peaceful end to Afghanistan’s 17- year war, is in Pakistan to seek the new government’s help pushing the Taliban to the table, according to a US Embassy statement Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. / AP Archive
November 18, 2018

The US special envoy to Afghanistan hopes to cement a peace deal with Taliban insurgents by April 2019, local media reported on Sunday.

Zalmay Khalilzad, in Kabul to lead talks between the United States, the Taliban and the Afghan government, told reporters he hopes "a peace deal is reached before April 20 next year", when Afghanistan is planning to hold a presidential election.

The Afghan-born US diplomat said he remained "cautiously optimistic" about the peace talks.

Khalilzad, chosen by US President Donald Trump's administration to hold direct talks with the Taliban, met the leaders of the militant group in Qatar last month to find ways to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

On Sunday Khalilzad said the end state of the talks would be "peace and a successful Afghanistan, one that doesn’t pose any threats to itself and to the international community".

The Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment but two senior Taliban leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Taliban leaders will present a new set of demands to Khalilzad.

The insurgents, fighting to expel foreign forces and defeat the Western-backed Afghan government, last month presented demands to Khalilzad that included a timeline for the withdrawal of US troops and the release of senior Taliban from jails.

In October, Pakistan released one of the co-founders of the Taliban and another high-ranking commander.

No date has been announced for another round of talks but Khalilzad said the Taliban "might bring additional changes to their team of negotiators."

Khalilzad is trying to cobble together a negotiating team comprising influential Afghans to reassure the US-backed government in Kabul that it will not be shut out of a peace process.

While the Trump administration and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government are making efforts to reach a settlement with the Taliban, the insurgents have continued their attacks on government forces, inflicting hundreds of casualties over recent weeks in assaults across Afghanistan.

On Saturday, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Joseph Dunford said: "We used the term stalemate a year ago and relatively speaking it hasn't changed much, but ... we do believe that the Taliban know that at some point they have to reconcile."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us