ICC rejects Pakistan's $70M compensation claim over India
International Cricket Council dismisses Pakistan compensation claim over India's refusal to honour an agreement to play bilateral series, a decision Pakistan Cricket Board says is "disappointing."
Cricket between the bitter South Asian neighbours has been limited because of their longstanding political problems, especially over disputed Kashmir. / Reuters Archive
November 20, 2018

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday dismissed a compensation claim by Pakistan over India's refusal to honour an agreement to play bilateral series.

"Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB's claim against the BCCI," the ICC said in a statement. 

"The decision is non-appealable." 

Strained ties 

At the heart of dispute is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) according to which India and Pakistan had agreed to play six bilateral series between 2015-2023, four of which would be hosted by Pakistan. 

The PCB had filed a compensation claim of $70 million.

But India refused to play Pakistan citing the Indian government's objections due to strained relations with Pakistan.

According to the agreement, the six tours would include up to 14 Tests, 30 one-days and 12 Twenty20 internationals. 

'Piece of paper'

The MoU was a reward to Pakistan for backing the "Big Three" plan according to which India, Australia and England had the major share of power and revenues of world cricket. 

However, that arrangement fell apart and the BCCI refused to accept the MoU as a legal document, dismissing it as a "piece of paper". 

Cricket between the bitter South Asian neighbours has been limited because of their longstanding political problems, especially over disputed Kashmir. They last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals.

India cut off cricket ties with Pakistan after the 2008 attacks on Mumbai which left more than 160 people dead. 

After negotiations about the proposed tours failed, the PCB filed a notice of dispute with the ICC resolution committee in November last year, claiming $70 million in compensation.

'Disappointing'

PCB, which has reportedly spent $1 million fighting the case, described the decision as "disappointing."

"Following a lengthy dispute resolution process, the announcement of the decision has come as a disappointment," it said.

"PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultations with its stakeholders."

SOURCE:AFP
