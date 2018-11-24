TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's governing AK Party gets local election boost from nationalist MHP
Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says his party will not put forward city mayoral candidates for Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir in competition with President Erdogan's AK Party in the March 2019 municipal elections.
Turkey's governing AK Party gets local election boost from nationalist MHP
Devlet Bahceli, leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), addresses supporters during an election rally in Ankara, June 23, 2018. / Reuters
November 24, 2018

Turkey's nationalist MHP will support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidates in local elections in three key cities next year, the MHP leader said on Saturday, in a boost to the AK Party's election prospects.

The AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed an alliance before presidential elections last June, but were subsequently at loggerheads over a disagreement about the MHP's call for an amnesty for some jailed criminals.

A month ago MHP leader Devlet Bahceli said his party would not seek an alliance with the AK Party in the March 2019 municipal elections which are being held across Turkey.

However, Bahceli announced a change of position on Saturday saying the MHP would not put forward city mayoral candidates for Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, Turkey's three biggest cities.

"Whoever the Justice and Development Party's candidates are in these three big cities our support will be total," Bahceli told officials from his party in a speech in Antalya.

The MHP's candidates in other municipalities across Turkey would continue to stand, he said, adding there was no "secret agreement" behind his party's decision.

Bahceli and his MHP party had been staunch critics of Erdogan's AK Party before they reached agreement on their election alliance this year. Their alliance had been expected to continue despite last month's decision not to cooperate in the local elections.

The local elections themselves will have little impact on the balance of power in Turkey generally.

In the June elections which ushered in Turkey’s new executive presidential system, AK Party and MHP formed a political bloc known as the People’s Alliance. 

Although AK Party alone fell short of a majority in parliament, together with the MHP, the People’s Alliance bloc won enough seats to push through legislation.

The local elections in Turkey is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2019.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us