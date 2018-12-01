POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Measles cases soar in Brazil and Venezuela, UN agency says
The Pan-American Health Organization, the regional arm of the World Health Organization, signals a more than 30 percent spike in measles cases worldwide last year as compared with 2016.
Measles cases soar in Brazil and Venezuela, UN agency says
A 3-year-old girl receives a vaccine against measles in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. / AP
December 1, 2018

The Pan-American Health Organization on Friday reported a big jump in measles cases in the Americas this year, with Brazil surpassing crisis-hit Venezuela as the nation with the most confirmed cases.

As of November 30, the region has seen 16,766 confirmed cases - but more than half of those have been reported in the last month, the UN agency said in its regular update on the situation.

Brazil now has nearly 10,000 confirmed cases - but more than three-quarters of them were reported since last month. The vast majority of cases have been reported in Amazonas state, the PAHO said.

Thirteen people have died of measles in the vast South American country.

In Venezuela, which is in the throes of a major economic crisis that has led to widespread shortages of medicine, there have been more than 6,300 cases confirmed this year -- and more than 70 deaths.

The Pan-American Health Organization is the regional arm of the World Health Organization, which on Thursday signalled a more than 30 percent spike in measles cases worldwide last year as compared with 2016.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, which can cause severe diarrhea, pneumonia and vision loss, and ultimately can be fatal.

The PAHO urged Latin American countries to work harder on vaccination campaigns in at-risk areas and border zones.

It also asked government health authorities to maintain 95 percent coverage of the first and second doses of the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us