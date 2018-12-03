POLITICS
UN Climate Change Summit kick off in Poland with boost from G20
Negotiators from countries around the world are in Poland for the annual UN Climate Change Summit which runs until December 14.
Climate change protesters demonstrate, prior to the United Nations climate change conference in Poland, in central London, Britain, December 1, 2018. / Reuters
December 3, 2018

Negotiators from around the world are meeting in Poland for talks on curbing climate change, three years after sealing a landmark deal in Paris that set a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Envoys gathered Sunday in the southern city of Katowice, a day earlier than originally planned, for the UN meeting that runs until December 14.

Ministers and some heads of government are to join Monday, when host Poland will push for a joint declaration on ensuring a "just transition" for fossil fuel industries facing closure as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The meeting received a boost over the weekend, after 19 major economies at the G20 summit affirmed their commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord. The only holdout was the United States.

