Negotiators from around the world are meeting in Poland for talks on curbing climate change, three years after sealing a landmark deal in Paris that set a goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Envoys gathered Sunday in the southern city of Katowice, a day earlier than originally planned, for the UN meeting that runs until December 14.

Ministers and some heads of government are to join Monday, when host Poland will push for a joint declaration on ensuring a "just transition" for fossil fuel industries facing closure as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The meeting received a boost over the weekend, after 19 major economies at the G20 summit affirmed their commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord. The only holdout was the United States.

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports.