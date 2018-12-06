CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Star Is Born,' 'Mary Poppins' could lead Golden Globe noms
The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills on January 6 and will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.
'Star Is Born,' 'Mary Poppins' could lead Golden Globe noms
rew members work on stage in front of the set for the 65th annual Golden Globe Awards news conference at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 13, 2008. / Reuters
December 6, 2018

Nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards will be announced on Thursday, and both "A Star Is Born" and "Mary Poppins Returns" could be in for a big morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations beginning at 13:15 GMT. The nominations will be live streamed on the Globes' official Facebook page and the group's website. The top categories will be carried live on NBC.

Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater.

Despite its many songs, "A Star Is Born" is competing in the Globes' dramatic categories. Two Oscar favourites, "Green Book" and "The Favourite," are slotting in as comedies, where the Disney musical "Mary Poppins" could pile up nominations.

Curiously, the Hollywood Foreign Press doesn't consider foreign-language films eligible for best film, so Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix drama "Roma" will be left out of the Globes' top category.

On the TV side, Amazon's "Homecoming" and Ryan Murphy's "Pose" may score nominations in their first eligible awards show.

The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills on January 6. The HFPA on Wednesday announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us