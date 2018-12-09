River Plate has won the Copa Libertadores after beating fierce rival Boca Juniors 3-1 in extra time on Sunday in Madrid to take the title 5-3 on aggregate.

Juan Fernando Quintero scored four minutes into the second half of extra time in South America's equivalent of the Champions League to make it 2-1 to River before Gonzalo Martinez added a third.

The game went to extra time after finishing 1-1. Dario Benedetto scored for Boca just before halftime in the high-profile "superclasico," and Lucas Pratto equalised for River in the 67th minute.

The biggest match in South American club football was relocated to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after River fans attacked Boca's team bus on November 24 ahead of the second leg in Buenos Aires.

The first leg at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires ended 2-2.