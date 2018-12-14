Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding on Thursday held their final press conference ahead of their 15 December title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

There was no acrimony between the two fighters, who showed respect for each other and for the historic venue.

Fielding's WBA super-middleweight title will be on the line on Saturday, as Alvarez attempts to win a title in a third weight division. The pair will weigh-in on Friday.

Mexico's Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is moving up to 168 pounds for the fight and is considered the heavy favourite against the British Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs).Alvarez defeated Gennady Golovkin in September to become the WBA and WBC middleweight titleholder while Fielding gained his super middleweight belt with a technical knockout over Tyron Zeuge in July.