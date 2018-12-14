POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Alvarez and Fielding say they're ready for super middleweight bout
Lineal Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Rocky Fielding hold their final press conference at Madison Square Garden ahead of their 12-round super middleweight fight.
Alvarez and Fielding say they're ready for super middleweight bout
Boxers Canelo Alvarez, left, and Rocky Fielding pose for photos at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. / AP Archive
December 14, 2018

Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding on Thursday held their final press conference ahead of their 15 December title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York.

There was no acrimony between the two fighters, who showed respect for each other and for the historic venue.

Fielding's WBA super-middleweight title will be on the line on Saturday, as Alvarez attempts to win a title in a third weight division. The pair will weigh-in on Friday.

Mexico's Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) is moving up to 168 pounds for the fight and is considered the heavy favourite against the British Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs).Alvarez defeated Gennady Golovkin in September to become the WBA and WBC middleweight titleholder while Fielding gained his super middleweight belt with a technical knockout over Tyron Zeuge in July.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us