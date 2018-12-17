POLITICS
1 MIN READ
UEFA Champions League last 16 will see titans of football clash
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 will see three England-Germany clashes and a true test of the Premier League v Bundesliga.
UEFA Champions League last 16 will see titans of football clash
General view of the Champions League trophy. / Reuters
December 17, 2018

Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both five-times European champions, will meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in one of three England-Germany clashes, while Manchester United will face PSG following the draw made at UEFA headquarters on Monday.

English champions Manchester City will take on Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur will face Borussia Dortmund in the other clashes between the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, holders Real Madrid will face four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam, who've reached the knockout stages for the first since 2005-06.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus face Europa League winners Atletico Madrid and Barcelona take on Olympique Lyonnais, while AS Roma faces Porto.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us