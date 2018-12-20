CULTURE
Judge refuses to dismiss sex assault charges against Harvey Weinstein
Judge James Burke issued the findings Thursday while declining to dismiss charges against the 66-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul.
Harvey Weinstein leaves New York Supreme Court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) on Thursday, December 20, 2018, in New York. / AP
December 20, 2018

The judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault case has found there's no merit in defence claims of misconduct by prosecutors and police.

Judge James Burke issued the findings Thursday while declining to dismiss charges against the 66-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Weinstein's lawyers argued the case had been "irreparably tainted" by a detective's alleged coaching of a potential witness and one of the accusers. 

They also said the grand jury should have been shown evidence that Weinstein had exchanged friendly emails with two accusers after the alleged attacks.

Prosecutors insist their case is strong.

Defence attorney Benjamin Brafman says he remains confident Weinstein will be "completely exonerated."

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. 

He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. 

He left court without commenting.

Actors in court

Actrors Amber Tamblyn and Marisa Tomei attended Weinstein's New York court appearance to lend support for his sexual assault accusers.

Former WNBA President Lisa Borders, who's now CEO of the anti-abuse group Time's Up, said outside court Thursday that Weinstein has "failed in his efforts to avoid accountability for his crimes."

Other accusers

Attorney Gloria Allred says there's "still time for other accusers to come forward."

Allred, who represents one of the disgraced Hollywood mogul's accusers, spoke outside a Manhattan courthouse Thursday after a judge allowed Weinstein's case to move forward.

She says anyone "who might have relevant evidence" in the case "should do their duty."

SOURCE:AP
