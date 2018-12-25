POLITICS
2 MIN READ
More than 3,000 patients possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis in New Jersey
Officials say patients who had procedures done at the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook between January 2018 and September 7, 2018 may have been exposed.
More than 3,000 patients possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis in New Jersey
Around 3,778 patients are being urged to get their blood tested. / AFP Archive
December 25, 2018

The New Jersey Department of Health says more than 3,000 patients at a surgery center may have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Officials say patients who had procedures done at the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook between January 2018 and September 7, 2018 may have been exposed.

Surgery center administrator Betty McCabe says the exposure was due to "deficiencies in infection control" involving the cleaning of instruments and injection of medications. 

McCabe says 3,778 patients are being urged to get their blood tested.

The health department says the risk of infection is low, and no illnesses have been reported. 

The department called it "an abundance of caution" to suggest that people be tested.

McCabe says the center is offering to pay medical costs associated with testing.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us