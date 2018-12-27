CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Aquaman' makes a big splash to top N American box office
Warner Bros. release 'Aquaman' beat Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' and Paramount's 'Bumblebee' with $67.4 million in ticket sales over the holiday weekend.
Cast members Patrick Wilson (L), Nicole Kidman (2nd L), Jason Momoa (2nd R) and Amber Heard (R) at the premiere for 'Aquaman' in Los Angeles, California, US on December 12, 2018. / Reuters
December 27, 2018

New Warner Bros. release 'Aquaman' made the biggest waves in North American theatres over the weekend with $67.4 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said on Wednesday.

That put it well ahead of two other new holiday-timed releases, as Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' took in $23.5 million for the three-day weekend, flying slightly higher than Paramount's 'Bumblebee' at $21.7 million.

'Aquaman' stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety calling Momoa's Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos."

'Mary Poppins,' while lacking truly boffo opening numbers, is expected to follow past musicals in enjoying a long box-office run.

The sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of 'Hamilton' fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins' Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.

'Bumblebee,' a prequel to the 'Transformers' movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes while all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.

In fourth was Sony's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' taking in $16.6 million. It has Peter Parker making way for Miles Morales as a black, Latino Spider-Man.

And fifth spot went to 'The Mule' from Warner Bros., at $9.5 million. Clint Eastwood, who at 88 says this will be his last acting part, directs and takes the lead role as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

'Dr. Seuss's The Grinch' ($8.5 million)

'Second Act' ($6.5 million)

'Ralph Breaks the Internet' ($4.7 million)

'Welcome to Marwen' ($2.4 million)

'Mary Queen of Scots' ($2.3 million)

