President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cast his vote for Anadolu Agency's Photos of the Year awards in three different categories.

Erdogan voted for "First Iftar of Turkish Soldiers" in the news category by Ozkan Bilgin, "Ali and his cat" in the life category by Ilhami Cetin, and "Sultans of Karate" in the sports category by Burak Akbulut.

As of December, Anadolu Agency submitted a range of photographs marking important events of 2018 to a vote for this year’s Photos of the Year awards.

Photos in the three categories which have had an impact on the Turkish and world agendas will be selected.

Anadolu Agency's Photos of the Year was first held in 2012.

This year, 50 images selected from over 700,000 photographs shot in different parts of the world – such as Syria, Palestine, Russia, Germany, and Spain – were put to a vote in news, life and sports categories with Turkish and English captions.

There are 18 photographs in the news category, 15 in life category, and 17 in the sports category.

Last year, over 260,000 people participated in the vote.

This year's vote will run through December 31 at "www.aa.com.tr".