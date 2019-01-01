CULTURE
2 MIN READ
South Africa's disgraced Zuma turns to music in 2019
Zuma will record tunes including one that demands the return of land, a song that resonates among many black South Africans demanding land reforms to redress grievances from the painful era of white domination.
South Africa's disgraced Zuma turns to music in 2019
Beset by scandal, former President Jacob Zuma was forced to resign after a long stand-off with South Africa's ruling ANC party. / AP Archive
January 1, 2019

Driven from office by scandal, former South African president Jacob Zuma plans to record music in 2019.

An official says Zuma, who resigned in February, will in April record "his trademark struggle songs" from the fight against South African apartheid, the system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.

Thembinkosi Ngcobo, an official in the municipality that includes Durban, said on Twitter that he visited Zuma and "sealed a deal to preserve our heritage through song."

Ngcobo said Zuma will record tunes including one that demands the return of land, a song that resonates among many black South Africans demanding land reforms to redress grievances from the painful era of white domination.

Zuma was forced to quit after South Africa's ruling party, embarrassed by corruption scandals, turned against him.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us