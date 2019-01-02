POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Familiar trio make shortlist for African player of the year
Egypt striker Mohamed Salah claimed the honour last year and will be favourite again, hoping to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles.
Familiar trio make shortlist for African player of the year
Egyptian international Mohamed Salah is the current holder of the award after his goals played a large part in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final in 2018. / Reuters
January 2, 2019

Forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have again made the shortlist for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) player of the year award, the second year running the trio have battled it out for the prestigious prize.

The winner will be announced on 8th January in Dakar, Senegal.

CAF announced the finalists on Tuesday from an original list of 34 players.

Egypt striker Salah claimed the honour last year and will be favourite again, hoping to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles after Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf, Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure.

Liverpool team mate Mane from Senegal has been getting closer to the prize after finishing third in the voting in 2016 and second last year.

Gabon forward Aubameyang made the final three for the fifth time in succession, equalling the record set by Toure and former Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien.

His only victory came in 2015 when he beat Toure and Ghanaian Andre Ayew to the prize.

The award is voted for by the national team coaches and captains of CAF’s 56 member associations.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us