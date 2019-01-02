WORLD
Taliban blow up Afghan army outpost, killing five soldiers – police
Six soldiers were wounded in the attack in the Maiwand district of the southern province of Kandahar, a police spokesman said.
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch at a check point on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan on December 31, 2018. / Reuters
January 2, 2019

Taliban militants detonated explosives planted in a tunnel below an Afghan military outpost, killing five soldiers, a police official said on Wednesday.

Six soldiers were wounded in the attack on Tuesday in the Maiwand district of the southern province of Kandahar, police spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Watandost said.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, said the militants, fighting to overthrow the government, had killed or wounded 35 soldiers and destroyed a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Attack on Italian forces

Afghan border security forces separately thwarted an attack on Italian military advisers at a paramilitary base in the western province of Herat on Wednesday.

Noorullah Qadri, the commander of 207 Zafar military corps, said two attackers who had infiltrated the border security forces tried to kill the Italians.

"The Italian nationals escaped uninjured. One attacker was gunned down immediately and the other was arrested," said Qadri.

The Italian forces are part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission focused on training, advising and assisting the Afghan forces in four western provinces.

Italy has 895 soldiers attached to Resolute Support.

Officials at the Italian embassy in Kabul were not immediately available for comment.

