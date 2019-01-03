Vasilije Micic led the way with 20 points as Anadolu Efes beat visitors Bayern Munich 92-77 in the first Euroleague game of 2019 on Thursday to improve to 10-6.

Micic knocked down four of his five three-pointer attempts and also provided four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The former Bayern player was ably supported by Bryant Dunston and James Anderson, who notched with 16 points apiece.

Bayern had only two players finishing in double figures - Vladimir Lucic and Nihad Dedovic with 14 and 13 points respectively - and slipped to 8-8.Bayern star Derrick Williams, who had scored at least 21 points in each of his side's last three wins, was restricted to nine points.Anadolu won for only second time in six games, while Bayern, in contrast, were beaten for the second outing in six.EuroLeague competitions bring together Europe's top basketball clubs. Sixteen teams are competing for this season -- four Spanish, three Turkish, two Russian, and two Greek teams, and one team each from Germany, Italy, Israel, Lithuania, and Montenegro.Turkey is represented in the tournament by Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce, and Darussafaka. The regular season will finish on April 5. The top eight teams in the regular season will advance to the playoffs and the winners to the final four. The playoffs will be played on April 16-30. The final four will be played on May 17-19 in single elimination matchups.