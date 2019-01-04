POLITICS
2 MIN READ
LeBron to miss at least three more games
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that the NBA superstar LeBron James, who has already missed four games with a strained left groin, would miss at least three more before being re-evaluated.
LeBron to miss at least three more games
LeBron James (23) reacts after an injury during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on December 25, 2018. / Reuters Archive
January 4, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out forward LeBron James for at least three more games due to the strained left groin he suffered on Christmas Day.

James will miss Friday night's home game against the New York Knicks as well as an upcoming two-game road trip. The Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Lakers said James will be re-evaluated in a week -- a timetable that suggests he will also miss Wednesday's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

Friday's game will mark the fifth that James has missed. Los Angeles is 1-3 without him.

The team said James is receiving daily treatment for the injury, which occurred during a win over the Golden State Warriors.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 34 games with the Lakers.

Also, forward Kyle Kuzma is questionable for Friday's game. Kuzma injured his lower back during Wednesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuzma is averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 38 games.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us