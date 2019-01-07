POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by Wolves
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded a much-changed line-up, including two teenage debutants and the Merseysiders fell behind to a Raul Jimenez goal on the break in the 38th minute.
Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by Wolves
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri as Fabinho watches on after getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves on January 8, 2018. / Reuters
January 7, 2019

Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded a much-changed line-up, including two teenage debutants and the Merseysiders fell behind to a Raul Jimenez goal on the break in the 38th minute.

Divock Origi brought Liverpool, seven-times FA Cup winners, level in the 51st minute but Wolves grabbed the win four minutes later when Ruben Neves struck a superb low drive from 30 yards out.

The draw for the fourth round will be made later on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us