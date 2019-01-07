Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded a much-changed line-up, including two teenage debutants and the Merseysiders fell behind to a Raul Jimenez goal on the break in the 38th minute.

Divock Origi brought Liverpool, seven-times FA Cup winners, level in the 51st minute but Wolves grabbed the win four minutes later when Ruben Neves struck a superb low drive from 30 yards out.

The draw for the fourth round will be made later on Monday.